I'm new to planning speaking events! Can you help?
Does Hachette Speakers Bureau handle international events?
What is the cost of your services?
How much do speakers cost?
How can I learn about a speaker before making my decision?
Will I have the opportunity to make contact with the speaker prior to the engagement?
Can a book signing be arranged in conjunction with the event?
Will the speaker be available for a press conference, photo session, or reception?
Is it possible to video or audio tape the speaker?
Sign up for our newsletter to receive updates about HSB and our speakers!
By clicking 'Sign Up,' I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.
I’m new to planning speaking events! Can you help?
Absolutely! Our team has over a decade of experience working with event planners who are new to the process of booking a speaker. If you don’t know where to begin, we can suggest speakers who would be a good fit for your theme and audience. If you have someone in mind, we can help you determine if they’re the right fit for your event and budget. From there, we’ll guide you through the entire event process and answer your questions along the way. We’re invested in the success of your event and we value your partnership. Please contact us today and we’d be happy to help make this a great experience for you!
Does Hachette Speakers Bureau handle international events?
Yes, we handle events both domestically and abroad. If you are an international event planner, please contact us to discuss your event.
What is the cost of your services?
The cost of the services we provide to event planners are included in the speaker’s fee, so there’s no extra cost or hidden fees on top of the price we discuss.
How much do speakers cost?
Each speaker has a fee (otherwise known as an honorarium) that’s unique to them. Fees vary based on the demand for the speaker, their availability, and what activities are planned for their visit. Generally, fees for speakers on the professional lecture circuit start at $5,000 and go up from there, based on the speaker. Even if you’re interested in a speaker that’s not on our website, we can help you get information on their speaking fees, so don’t hesitate to reach out for more info. In most cases, the cost of travel expenses (which include roundtrip first-class airfare, hotel accommodations, private ground transportation, and incidentals) are in addition to the speaker fee. We understand that most events don’t have unlimited budgets, so we can work with you to set reasonable expectations and provide cost-conscious suggestions where applicable.
How can I learn about a speaker before making my decision?
You’ve come to the right place. The HSB website provides you with a speaker’s bio, photo, lecture topics, recent media and press coverage, and videos of our speakers. You can also feel free to ask us for our recommendation if they’d be the right fit for your event. Feel free to share our website with your speaker selection committee as a way of introducing them to the speaker you’re interested in hosting.
Will I have the opportunity to make contact with the speaker prior to the engagement?
Most of our speakers will be happy to talk with hosting organizations prior to their engagement, based on their availability. We’ll be happy to let you know what might be possible and help to arrange a time to connect. If a speaker is not available, we can work with you to ensure that any information you’d like to convey about your event and audience are shared with the speaker as they tailor their presentation to make it a special experience for your attendees.
Can a book signing be arranged in conjunction with the event?
Absolutely! Let’s discuss how best to incorporate this into your event. We can also help you order books at a special discounted rate or connect you with a local bookseller who will handle all the details of having books available for sale and signing at your event.
Will the speaker be available for a press conference, photo session, or reception?
HSB will be happy to advise whether a speaker is available for additional activities and what might be possible. Let’s discuss what you have in mind as early in the process as possible and we’ll share more information so you can plan accordingly.
Is it possible to video or audio tape the speaker?
Advance notice and written permission are required in order to record our speakers. This is to safeguard our speakers’ intellectual property rights. If you’d like to record, let’s discuss your plan for the recording and next steps.