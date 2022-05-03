We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Speaker Bio

Theresa Brown, RN, left academia and her post teaching English at an elite university to pursue a career in nursing. She wrote about her nursing experiences in The Shift: One Nurse, Twelve Hours, Four Patients’ Lives, which became a New York Times bestseller. In The Shift, Brown lets readers experience a day in an oncology ward of a busy teaching hospital. The book offers a revealing look at the struggles of one nurse, the challenges faced by her patients, and some larger truths about health care in this country.

 

Theresa is a frequent New York Times contributor, writing on subjects such as nurse-to-patient ratios, healthcare reform, bullying by physicians, and the importance of end-of-life care. Her writing has also appeared on CNN.com, Salon.com, Slate, and in The American Journal of NursingThe Journal of the American Medical Association, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. She has been a guest on MSNBC Live and NPR’s Fresh Air.

 

Theresa’s latest book, Healing: When a Nurse Becomes a Patient, is a powerful and intensely personal story about her own breast cancer diagnosis and treatment as well as a searing look at patient care. She is a frequent speaker at hospitals, nursing conferences, and universities where she lectures on issues related to nursing, health care, and end of life.

Speaking Topics

Healing our Health Care System: Novel Ideas for Reclaiming Care

 

Compassionate Care: The Key to Healing

 

Nurse and Writer: Telling Our Stories Matters

 

Healthcare Rabbit Holes: The Need for Patients to Understand Their Care

 

No Care Without Nurses: Saving ‘The Most Trusted Profession’ Through Covid and Beyond

 

Interprofessionalism: Challenges to RNs & MDs Working Together

 

Shades of Grey in Hospice: Why Listening Matters

In the News

Booking Info

