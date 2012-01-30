Patricia Schultz has a dream job: traveling the globe and writing about it. She is the author of the international #1 bestsellers, 1,000 Places to See Before You Die® (translated into 25 languages) and 1,000 Places to see in the United States and Canada Before You Die, with almost 4 million copies in print. With these works, she has reinvented the idea of a travel book as both a wish list and practical guide. She was chosen by Forbes as one of the 25 most influential women in travel and was executive producer of the Travel Channel’s TV show based on her first 1,000 Places book.
And now her iconic bestseller has been reimagined: 1,000 Places to See Before You Die: The World as You’ve Never Seen It Before is an oversized feast of 1100 photographs and 544 pages, along with Schultz’s lively text. We see a world filled with beauty and wonder: tributaries of mist curling over the Great Wall, elephants grazing on the floor of the Ngorongoro Crater, the sun setting on the wild coast of Donegal, masked whirling dancers at a festival in Bhutan. She takes us on a visual journey of the best the world has to offer.
Family legend, never proven, is that Patricia’s family is somehow related to Mark Twain, who was a preeminent globetrotter of his day. Patricia’s own wanderlust began on the beach at Atlantic City when she set off from the family beach blanket seeking adventure and was returned to an apoplectic mother several hours later by some relieved lifeguards. “I had heard the siren call of the great, global beyond,” she recalls, “and I had answered. I was hooked. I was four years old.”
While her college classmates headed for Wall Street, Patricia grabbed her passport and made a beeline for the airport, and soon discovered that she could make a living from her passion. Many guidebooks and articles later, she embarked upon the first 1,000 PLACES book, spending seven years augmenting the knowledge she gained from her own travels with information from hundreds of books and magazines and first-person reports from colleagues, tourist agencies, and individual travelers. How did she winnow it all down? “The common denominator I chose was a simple one: that each place impresses upon the visitor some sense of the earth’s magic, integrity, wonder, and legacy. And sometimes places that were just plain fun.”
Patricia Schultz is a popular speaker at travel shows, museums, associations, and organizations both in the U.S. and abroad, She has written about travel for publications including The Wall Street Journal and Conde Nast Traveler, and for guides such as Frommer’s and Berlitz. She was named godmother of one of Avalon’s newest ships and christened the Avalon Expression on its maiden voyage. In more than 25 years of travel writing, she has never lost her curiosity or passion. “Some people can speed from New York to L. A. without registering a thing,” she writes. “I can walk around my mid-Manhattan block and come home with a carton of milk and stories to tell. The number of miles covered has nothing to do with the real pleasures of travel–the inherent beauty of the world and the discovery it promises are all around us.”