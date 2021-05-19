We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.
Speaker Bio
Speaking Topics
In the News
N.K. Jemisin – Entertainment Weekly: N.K. Jemisin wants to help you build better worlds for your stories
N.K. Jemisin – The New Yorker: N. K. Jemisin’s Dream Worlds
N.K. Jemisin – Fast Company: ‘I basically had a midlife crisis’: Author N.K. Jemisin explains why it’s never too late to quit your day job
By the Author
The City We Became
Three-time Hugo Award-winning and New York Times bestselling author N.K. Jemisin crafts her most incredible novel yet, a "glorious" story of culture, identity, magic, and…
How Long 'til Black Future Month?
Three-time Hugo Award winner and NYT bestselling author N. K. Jemisin challenges and delights readers with thought-provoking narratives of destruction, rebirth, and redemption that sharply…
The Stone Sky
Humanity will finally be saved or destroyed in the shattering conclusion to the post-apocalyptic and highly acclaimed NYT bestselling trilogy that won the Hugo Award…
The Obelisk Gate
Essun's missing daughter grows more powerful every day, and her choices may destroy the world in this "magnificent" Hugo Award winner and NYT Notable Book.…
The Fifth Season
At the end of the world, a woman must hide her secret power and find her kidnapped daughter in this "intricate and extraordinary" Hugo Award…
Shades in Shadow: An Inheritance Triptych
Three brand new short stories by Hugo, Nebula & World Fantasy Award nominated author N.K. Jemisin, set in the world of the Inheritance trilogy. From…
The Inheritance Trilogy
After her mother's death, a young woman is summoned to the floating city of Sky to claim a royal inheritance she never knew existed in…
The Awakened Kingdom
The long awaited sequel to the Inheritance trilogy -- a novella by award winning author N. K. Jemisin where a godling must struggle to grow…
The Dreamblood Duology
From the NYT bestselling author of The Fifth Season comes a rich, original fantasy about a king gone mad with power in a world where…