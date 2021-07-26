Michael H. Cottman is an award-winning journalist, author, and former political reporter for The Washington Post. Today, he edits and reports for the NBCBLK section of NBC News Digital. His past books include Shackles From the Deep, which traces the path of a sunken slave ship and earned a starred review from Booklist and was selected as a Notable Social Studies Trade Book by the Children’s Book Council in 2018. He is also the author of The Wreck of the Henrietta Marie and Million Man March. He has appeared on National Public Radio’s Tell Me More, CNN, the History Channel, and The Oprah Winfrey Show to discuss his work. Cottman, who has received numerous awards, was also part of a reporting team that won journalism’s highest honor, the Pulitzer Prize, for Newsday’s coverage of a deadly subway crash in New York in 1992.