Michael F. Roizen, MD, is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and the Chief Wellness Officer and chair of the Wellness Institute of the Cleveland Clinic and Chief Medical Consultant to The Dr. Oz Show. Dr. Roizen is passionate about helping people choose to live younger and healthier lives. In addition to his celebrated medical career, he is an accomplished writer, inventor, media personality, and public speaker. He is also the co-founder and originator of the popular RealAge.com website, based on his book of the same name, as well as the author of The Real Age Diet, and YOU: The Owner’s Manual, the first in a series of bestselling health guides. His highly anticipated next book, The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code to Be Younger Today and Even Younger Tomorrow, will be published this Fall.