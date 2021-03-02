Maria Toorpakai Wazir is a professional squash player, currently ranked as Pakistan’s top female player and 48th in the world. As a child growing up in a highly conservative tribal area of Pakistan where girls’ involvement in sport was forbidden by the local Islamic culture, Toorpakai trained and competed as a boy in Peshawar. Toorpakai currently resides and trains in Toronto, Canada, under former professional squash player Jonathon Power. Toorpakai is the sister of Ayesha Gulalai, who is a Member of the National Assembly representing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on a reserved seat for women. Katharine Holstein has lived throughout Europe and North America. Working with actors, personalities and producers, she creates original material for both print and screen. Her writing has sold around the world.