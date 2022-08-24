Good and Cheap began as a viral phenomenon and remains the most successful cookbook project ever recorded by Kickstarter. The expanded second edition is a New York Times bestseller that has sold 700,000 copies and counting.
Leanne Brown’s goal was to create truly delicious, healthful recipes that meet the SNAP (food stamps) budget of $4 a day per person. Good and Cheap is a celebration of the many delicious meals available to those on even the strictest budgets. “There are thousands of barriers that can keep us from eating in a way that nourishes our bodies and satisfies our tastes,” she says. Money just shouldn’t be one of them.
Brown was named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30, won the prestigious IACP Judge’s Choice Award, and was listed among the Most Innovative Women in Food and Drink by Food & Wine and Fortune magazines, an honor that recognizes visionaries who are working to change how we look at food. She has given talks to packed audiences at universities, food banks, farmers' markets, and community events in over 40 cities throughout the country, including SXSW and Talks at Google with Gail Simmons. She delivered the keynote address at BlogHer Food 2015, the world’s largest celebration of women content creators across social media and the web.
Her new book Good Enough is the product of a deeply personal journey with a profoundly uplifting and relatable message. With a mix of essays, stories, and nearly 100 dazzling recipes, Good Enough is about cooking as self-care and how food can comfort anxiety or help you embrace a more judgment-free attitude toward entertaining that finds joy in imperfection.