Kris Paronto, affectionately known as “Tanto” in security contracting circles, is a former Army Ranger from 2nd Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment and private security contractor who has deployed throughout South America, Central America, the Middle East and North Africa. He has worked with the US Government’s Global Response Staff, the US State Department High Threat Protection Program, and Blackwater Security Consulting conducting low-profile security in high-threat environments throughout the world. He is the coauthor of the book 13 Hours, describing his experiences responding to the 2012 terrorist attack on the US Special Mission in Benghazi, Libya, with Mitchell Zuckoff and the five surviving security team members. Tanto is currently Lead Firearm Instructor with 88 Tactical and speaks regularly throughout the United States on leadership, faith, and motivation. He lives in Omaha, Nebraska.