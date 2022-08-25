We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Speaker Bio

Kelly Barnhill admits that the sum of her former jobs—bartender, park ranger, church janitor, wild-eyed activist, wildland firefighter, receptionist, and teacher—prepared her for very little, save the telling of stories. And she tells them very, very well. Barnhill’s prodigious storytelling talents have been recognized with the 2017 Newbery Medal—the most distinguished contribution to American children’s literature—for The Girl Who Drank the Moon, which has sold over a million copies.

 

Barnhill is the winner of a World Fantasy Award and a Parents’ Choice Gold Award. She has been a finalist for the Minnesota Book Award and the PEN/USA literary prize. Hailed as “a fantasist on the order of Neil Gaiman” by the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Barnhill has been nominated for the Andre Norton Nebula Award for Middle Grade and Young Adult Fiction and has been a finalist of the National Council of Teachers of English Charlotte Huck Award for Outstanding Fiction for Children.

 

In addition to being an award-winning writer of fantasy novels and short stories for children and adults, Barnhill is also a trained teacher who does interactive classroom visits, large-scale lectures and presentations, one-off writing workshops, and in-depth residencies. Whether appearing at local libraries, schools, and bookstores or at universities, conferences, and festivals, Kelly’s presentations are tailored to the needs and interests of the participants, young and old. Her wish is that they leave captivated by the wonder and magic of the written word.

Speaking Topics

Into the Deep Dark Woods of Writing

Tools to Help You Navigate Your Journey

 

The Magic of Landscapes

The Intrinsic Connection Between the Ground Under Our Feet and the Shape of Our Stories

 

Children’s Literature for Grown-Ups

What Kids’ Books Teach Us About Life

 

The Stitching on the Fabric of the World

A Folkloric Approach to Worldbuilding in Fantasy

 

Why Magic?

What Fantasy in Literature Teaches Children About Real Life

 

The Case for Radical Empathy

Using Story to Build Bridges and Smash Walls

In the News

Booking Info

Kelly Barnhill's speaking engagements are handled by the Hachette Speakers Bureau, a division of Hachette Book Group and an accredited member of the International Association of Speakers Bureaus. Contact us to learn more.