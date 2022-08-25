Kelly Barnhill admits that the sum of her former jobs—bartender, park ranger, church janitor, wild-eyed activist, wildland firefighter, receptionist, and teacher—prepared her for very little, save the telling of stories. And she tells them very, very well. Barnhill’s prodigious storytelling talents have been recognized with the 2017 Newbery Medal—the most distinguished contribution to American children’s literature—for The Girl Who Drank the Moon, which has sold over a million copies.
Barnhill is the winner of a World Fantasy Award and a Parents’ Choice Gold Award. She has been a finalist for the Minnesota Book Award and the PEN/USA literary prize. Hailed as “a fantasist on the order of Neil Gaiman” by the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Barnhill has been nominated for the Andre Norton Nebula Award for Middle Grade and Young Adult Fiction and has been a finalist of the National Council of Teachers of English Charlotte Huck Award for Outstanding Fiction for Children.
In addition to being an award-winning writer of fantasy novels and short stories for children and adults, Barnhill is also a trained teacher who does interactive classroom visits, large-scale lectures and presentations, one-off writing workshops, and in-depth residencies. Whether appearing at local libraries, schools, and bookstores or at universities, conferences, and festivals, Kelly’s presentations are tailored to the needs and interests of the participants, young and old. Her wish is that they leave captivated by the wonder and magic of the written word.