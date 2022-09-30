A public-interest attorney, journalist, and executive in the non-profit world, Kathryn Kolbert has had a long and distinguished career advancing women’s rights. A co-founder of the Center for Reproductive Rights, she has been recognized by The National Law Journal as one of the “100 Most Influential Lawyers in America,” and by The American Lawyer as one of 45 public-interest lawyers “whose vision and commitment are changing lives.”
Making her second appearance before the U.S. Supreme Court, Kolbert argued the landmark case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 case that has been widely credited with saving Roe v. Wade. Roe and Casey were recently overruled by the Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
Kolbert is the co-author with Julie F. Kay of Controlling Women: What We Must Do Now to Save Reproductive Freedom that was published by Hachette Books in July 2021. The book, which details nearly five decades of legal battles to save Roe and accurately predicted its demise, proposes audacious new strategies for moving forward at this perilous time. Kolbert’s Ted talk, The End of Roe and What Comes Next for Reproductive Freedom has been viewed over 2 million times since Dec. 2021 and translated into nine languages.
For nine years, Kolbert served as the Constance Hess Williams ’66 Director of the Athena Center for Leadership Studies at Barnard College, which she founded in 2009. During her time at Barnard she also co-founded the Athena Film Festival.
Before joining Barnard, Kolbert was the President and CEO of People For the American Way and its foundation, two of the nation’s premier civil rights organizations. For ten years, she developed and managed a program on law and American life at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Public Policy Center where she created and executive produced NPR’s Justice Talking, an award-winning public radio program heard on 125 stations across the globe as well as its educational website, JusticeLearning.org.
During her legal career, Kobert served as the vice president at the Center for Reproductive Rights, the State Coordinating Counsel of the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Project in New York and a Staff Attorney with the Women’s Law Project and Community Legal Services in Philadelphia.
A graduate of Cornell University, College of Arts and Science, and Temple University School of Law, Kolbert has lectured at colleges, universities, and organizations across the nation and is a frequent commentator on constitutional and women’s rights issues in the national media.