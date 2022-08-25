A movement is growing: Women across America are running for office, becoming politically engaged, and finding powerful voices on the national stage. The November 2018 midterms saw a record number of women run for office—53 for the Senate and 476 for the House. As of 2019, there are 102 women in the House, 25 in the Senate, 9 as state governors, and more than 2,000 in state legislative offices countrywide.
June Diane Raphael, star of Grace and Frankie (Netflix) and co-host of the popular podcast How Did This Get Made?, was thinking about running for office after the 2016 election but couldn’t find a resource for guidance. She found a well-informed partner in Kate Black, former chief of staff at EMILY’s List and now a policy advisor in the federal government. Together they wrote REPRESENT: The Woman’s Guide to Running for Office & Changing the World, an easy-to-follow, interactive, honest, and, yes, humorous step-by-step guide for any woman interested in seeking elected office, whether it’s school board, local city council, or Congress.
“Over the last few years we’ve seen a remarkable surge of women running for office, and even better, winning. Running takes courage, passion, and commitment, but it also takes books like this. June and Kate have created a wonderful resource for women as they think about taking the leap.”—Hillary Rodham Clinton.
Together and separately, Raphael and Black have spoken at conferences, libraries, women’s organizations, and bookstores across the country, often in conversation with local women who have run for office.