Dr. Jewell Parker Rhodes is a bestselling and award-winning author and educator for children and adults. She has written seven books for young adults including the New York Times bestsellers Black Brother, Black Brother, and Ghost Boys, both of which have been recently optioned for film adaptation. Rhodes has also received tremendous attention for her book, Towers Falling, set fifteen years after the 9/11 attacks. Her other books include the Louisiana Girls Trilogy: Ninth Ward, winner of a Coretta Scott King Honor, Bayou Magic, and Sugar. Her most recent novel is Paradise on Fire (Sept. 2021), lauded by Shelf Awareness as “a brilliant melding of captivating storytelling and crucial teaching moments” which are hallmarks of Rhodes’ work.
Rhodes is also the author of six adult novels: Voodoo Dreams, Douglass’ Women, Season, Moon, Hurricane, and Magic City, the first work of fiction to depict the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. She has authored a memoir, Porch Stories: A Grandmother’s Guide to Happiness, and two writing guides for aspiring authors, Free Within Ourselves: Fiction Lessons for Black Authors and The African American Guide to Writing and Publishing Non-Fiction.
She is the recipient of the American Book Award, the Black Caucus of the American Library Award for Literary Excellence, Jane Addams Peace Association Book Award, and an NAACP Image Award Nomination. She was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Carnegie-Mellon University. Her book, Paradise on Fire, won the 2022 Cadmus Children’s Fiction Award for the Green Earth Book Award for literary excellence in highlighting issues of environmental awareness and justice.
She is the Founding Artistic Director of the Virginia G. Piper Center for Creative Writing and Narrative Studies Professor and Virginia G. Piper Endowed Chair at Arizona State University.
Rhodes “has a talent for teaching kids to care about major events” (TIME) and inspires important and thought-provoking conversations about history, social justice, equity, community, and environmental stewardship that serve as calls to action. She has spoken to hundreds of schools across the country as well as colleges, non-profits, and corporations, inspiring audiences that range in age from school children to working professionals with her wisdom, creativity, and eternal hope for the future.