Jedediah Bila is a mom, wife, daughter, and superhero wannabe. A two-time Emmy Award nominee, she has been a host of ABC’s The View, Fox News’s Fox & Friends Weekend, and the Lifetime special Abby Tells All. She is the author of #DoNotDisturb: How I Ghosted My Cell Phone to Take Back My Life (HarperCollins, 2018). Bila grew up in a small condo on Staten Island with her mom, dad, and cat, Scungilli. She was valedictorian of her class at Wagner College and earned a master of arts in Spanish literature from Columbia University. She also studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. Bila held a variety of jobs prior to her television career, including teacher and academic dean, a marketing associate in the insurance business, and a cocktail waitress at a Manhattan lounge with way too many stairs. She currently shares her candid insights across the cultural and political spectrum on television, radio, podcasts, and social media. In her spare time, she reads memoirs, writes her heart out, watches ’80s and ’90s movies, and dreams about blue oceans and pink sunsets. She currently lives in New York City with her husband, son, and adorable Maltipoo, Daisy.