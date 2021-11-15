Brain Fog or Brain Injury? Understanding Cognitive Impairment in Long Covid
Cognitive impairment is one of the key challenges for patients with Long Covid, impacting as many as 200 million people around the world. Drawing on relevant research and his own clinical experience, Dr. Jackson will describe state-of-the-art findings and compelling case studies that highlight what cognitive impairment after Covid "is" and what it "is not." This lecture will help attendees understand how cognitive impairment develops, what aspects of cognition it affects, how it affects functioning in areas like work and relationships, and - ending on a hopeful note - how it can be effectively treated and improved.
Understanding Long Covid
Estimates suggest that up to 130 million people around the world experience Long Covid. But what is Long Covid? How did it develop? How do we treat it? And what can we expect? Drawing from over 2 years of experience working with "Long Haulers", Dr. Jackson will engage key issues related to better understanding and treating Long Covid, with a specific emphasis on cognitive, mental health, and family concerns and on ultimately finding ways to help patients and their families "thrive" and not just "survive."
Post Traumatic Growth in the Age of Long Covid
For those who contracted Covid and for society at large, the pandemic has been stressful and even traumatic. While trauma often does great harm and can result in PTSD, it can also be a gateway to new ways of living - ways of living marked by closer relationships, increased gratitude, and a deeper sense of purpose. Positive changes that develop after trauma can lead to what psychologists call "Post Traumatic Growth" or PTG. Drawing on his own clinical experience, this lecture will introduce key concepts related to PTG, highlight the ways that Covid-related trauma can lead to PTG, and describe how to foster PTSD in individuals, organizations, and cultures.
Trauma and Long Covid: Creating a Culture of Trauma Informed Care
Up to 1 in 5 patients with Long Covid have PTSD and as many as half report experiencing significant symptoms of trauma, even if they don't meet the criteria for a formal diagnosis. An important priority for healthcare providers, first responders, and employers is to engage patients with Long Covid using the principles of trauma-informed care - including how trauma impacts people and regroups, learning to recognize the signs of trauma, and developing systems that can respond to trauma, and avoiding re-traumatization. In this lecture, Dr. Jackson will offer practical strategies for integrating trauma-informed principles and developing trauma-informed mindsets to better meet the needs of patients with Covid as well as Covid survivors.
The Only Way Around is Through: The Value of Leaning into Hard Things
Two years before the pandemic, during a brief illness, Dr. Jackson developed severe obsessive-compulsive disorder. The rapid and unexpected emergence of this serious mental health condition upended every aspect of his life and led him on a journey of healing and transformation. He previously thought that freedom was only found in a "cure" but relying on principles from Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), he realized that the way to conquer hard things is not always to change them but sometimes to accept them. In the most personal of his talks, he discusses his struggle with OCD and the way that this disorder - far from destroying his life - enabled him to boldly face fears he had been running from his entire life, changing him into a better person and a more empathic doctor and researcher. Drawing on lessons from his own battle with mental illness, he will encourage attendees to "lean into" their own fears, to own their stories, to avoid "shortcuts" to healing, and to be changed in the process.