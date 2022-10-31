A Place Called Home
Based on his memoir, David shares his early experiences navigating homelessness with a mentally ill parent to his time in foster care and eventually escaping the cycle of poverty that traps generations of families. A graduate of both Vassar College and UCLA School of Law, David’s inspirational story recounts how he’s spent decades as a child welfare expert and advocate, working to effect change in major corporations like Disney and Amazon, and through governmental changes in Washington, DC, being recognized by President Barack Obama as an American Champion of Change. In his talks and through his work, David continues to uplift the communities from where he began – those in poverty, foster youth, families, and individuals struggling with mental illness, and the LGBTQ+ community.