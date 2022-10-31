We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Speaker Bio

David Ambroz is a national poverty and child welfare expert and advocate. He was recognized by President Obama as an American Champion of Change. He currently serves as the Head of Community Engagement (West) for Amazon. He previously led Corporate Social Responsibility for Walt Disney Television and has served as president of the Los Angeles City Planning Commission as well as a California Child Welfare Councilmember.

 

After growing up homeless and then in foster care, he graduated from Vassar College and later from UCLA School of Law (J.D.). He is a foster dad and lives in Los Angeles, CA.

Speaking Topics

A Place Called Home

Based on his memoir, David shares his early experiences navigating homelessness with a mentally ill parent to his time in foster care and eventually escaping the cycle of poverty that traps generations of families. A graduate of both Vassar College and UCLA School of Law, David’s inspirational story recounts how he’s spent decades as a child welfare expert and advocate, working to effect change in major corporations like Disney and Amazon, and through governmental changes in Washington, DC, being recognized by President Barack Obama as an American Champion of Change. In his talks and through his work, David continues to uplift the communities from where he began – those in poverty, foster youth, families, and individuals struggling with mental illness, and the LGBTQ+ community.

In the News

Booking Info

David Ambroz's speaking engagements are handled by the Hachette Speakers Bureau, a division of Hachette Book Group and an accredited member of the International Association of Speakers Bureaus. Contact us to learn more.