Daniela Pierre-Bravo is a best-selling author, public speaker and MSNBC reporter for Morning Joe. She is a contributor and producer for NBC’s “Know Your Value” platform and co-author of Earn It!. A former Cosmopolitan magazine columnist, Pierre-Bravo has written on career advice, mental health, and financial wellness with an emphasis on women of color. Her work has been featured on the Today Show, Telemundo, Forbes, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29, New York Magazine, and more. She lives in New York City with her rescue dog, Benji.
Pierre-Bravo is an experienced and engaging public speaker. She has moderated, served as a panelist and presenter on a number of different issues including: women’s empowerment, millennials in the workplace, financial wellness, and sharing her journey as DACA recipient to bestselling author. She also served as co-moderator for Forbes’ 2019 Republican Presidential Debate.
Her most recent events include: Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit, Bloomberg, Color Comm, The Female Quotient, The Wing, New York Women in Media, Miami University, George Mason University, Telemundo. She has appeared on the TODAY Show, Morning Joe, The View, MSNBC, Cheddar, and more.