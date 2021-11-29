Daisy Auger-Domínguez is one of the world’s leading experts on making the workplace more equitable and inclusive. As Chief People Officer at VICE Media Group, she leads the global human resources organization, diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies, and social impact practices. Prior to VICE, she founded the consultancy Auger-Domínguez Ventures, where she advised leaders from across top industries and organizations about how to bring inclusivity from theory into practice. Over the last 20 years, she’s devoted her life’s work to equipping global leaders to think inclusively, lead with purpose, embrace courage, and shape the future of work. She’s designed and executed organizational transformations at Moody's Investors Service, The Walt Disney Company, Viacom, and Google, by empowering everyone, from individual employees to CEOs, to embark on the journey of dismantling inequality in the workplace.
Perfectly positioned at the intersection of finance, media, entertainment, and technology, Auger-Domínguez gives actionable advice to global businesses, social impact organizations, entrepreneurs, and philanthropic communities. She serves on the board of directors of Planned Parenthood Federation of America as Vice-Chair, the Brooklyn Children’s Museum, the Robert Sterling Clark Foundation as Chair of the Governance Committee, St. Ann’s Warehouse, and on the advisory board of Facing History and Ourselves.
A popular speaker and workshop leader, Auger-Domínguez has captivated audiences at TEDx, The New York Times, Aspen Festival of Ideas, Network of Women Executives, Microsoft, PayPal, Visa, and many others. Her highly anticipated book, Inclusion Revolution: The Essential Guide to Dismantling Racial Inequity in the Workplace, will be released in March 2022 by Seal Press. Publisher’s Weekly gave it a glowing review, saying “Auger-Domínguez’s plan is intended to address organizational problems at the root… She pulls no punches, urging readers to take a good hard look at their own motivations and practices and reminding them that they are the ones responsible for taking action. Leaders eager to make a change should give this a look.”