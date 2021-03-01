We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Follow on Twitter Follow on Instgram

Speaker Bio

We See What We Do Redux, and Deviate: The Science of Seeing Differently. A world-renowned expert in the science of perception, Beau reveals why trading certainty for doubt increases our capacity to adapt, lead, innovate, and thrive in the darkness of “I don’t know.” A professor with deep academic credentials and critical scholarly works on the subject, Beau Lotto earned his bachelor's degree at the University of California, Berkeley and his PhD in Neuroscience from University Medical School, Edinburgh, where he also earned his first postdoctoral fellowship, followed by a second fellowship at Duke University. In 2001, Beau founded the Lab of Misfits Studio, the world’s only neuroperception creative studio that is also a real neuroscience lab whose goal is to foster adaptability and creativity. Their unique process of experiential experiments unites neuroscience expertise and measurement with digital technology and immersive design. Beau is also CEO and founder of Ripple Inc, which holds five highly influential patents in Augmented Reality (AR) with two further patents pending. Using its technology and exclusive patented IP, the Lab creates digital platforms and custom, proprietary digital interactions that layer the world with immersive digital content. Beau was a professor at University College London for 20 years, and is now a professor at University of London, as well as a visiting scholar at New York University. Beau has spoken at TED, G8, Google’s Zeitgeist, World Economic Forum, Oslo Freedom Forum and major corporations such as Warner Music, Universal, Microsoft and Apple, among many others. He received the Josef Albers Prize for Disruptive Innovation at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York and was the first Creator in Residence at Viacom.

Speaking Topics

The Power of Doubt: Perceive – Adapt – Thrive
How can we adapt and thrive in times when the ground beneath us is shifting? In this completely original, game-changing presentation, neuroscientist Beau Lotto, known worldwide for his groundbreaking work on the subject, uses hard science to open minds and help audiences see the world and themselves differently. Beau’s stunning, interactive, fun presentation will equip people to challenge their own assumptions and beliefs and come away better able to innovate, collaborate, lead, and adapt to new realities.
 

Perception & Leadership – A Masterclass
In a more intimate format designed for leadership teams, departments, and smaller groups, Beau Lotto shows leaders how to create a framework to lead others into uncertainty. Anything interesting begins with doubt – with not knowing. Beau provides the group dozens of new ways to think differently about their challenges and successfully innovate, adapt, and build effective teams.

 

How Brand Connect with Customers
A brand that delights its audience while creating insight into an essential human value is more creative, has more loyal customers, and generates lasting, authentic impact in the world. Beau Lotto’s presentation is based on work that his neuro-design studio Lab of Misfits has been doing for years, which is helping brands deepen their authenticity by enabling and measuring the impact of their purpose in the world. Beau will explain how to unpack the keys to creating customized, immersive brand experiences that will evolve your brand to build genuine and long-lasting relationships with your key audiences.

In the News