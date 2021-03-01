The Power of Doubt: Perceive – Adapt – Thrive
How can we adapt and thrive in times when the ground beneath us is shifting? In this completely original, game-changing presentation, neuroscientist Beau Lotto, known worldwide for his groundbreaking work on the subject, uses hard science to open minds and help audiences see the world and themselves differently. Beau’s stunning, interactive, fun presentation will equip people to challenge their own assumptions and beliefs and come away better able to innovate, collaborate, lead, and adapt to new realities.
Perception & Leadership – A Masterclass
In a more intimate format designed for leadership teams, departments, and smaller groups, Beau Lotto shows leaders how to create a framework to lead others into uncertainty. Anything interesting begins with doubt – with not knowing. Beau provides the group dozens of new ways to think differently about their challenges and successfully innovate, adapt, and build effective teams.
How Brand Connect with Customers
A brand that delights its audience while creating insight into an essential human value is more creative, has more loyal customers, and generates lasting, authentic impact in the world. Beau Lotto’s presentation is based on work that his neuro-design studio Lab of Misfits has been doing for years, which is helping brands deepen their authenticity by enabling and measuring the impact of their purpose in the world. Beau will explain how to unpack the keys to creating customized, immersive brand experiences that will evolve your brand to build genuine and long-lasting relationships with your key audiences.