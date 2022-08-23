New York Times bestselling author B. A. Shapiro has made the historical art thriller her own with such novels as The Art Forger and The Muralist. With her latest book, The Collector’s Apprentice, Shapiro takes readers to Paris in the 1920s and the ever-fascinating world of Gertrude Stein’s salon, the backdrop for a gripping mystery involving love, intrigue, murder and, of course, art.
As a graduate student in an unrelated field, Barbara visited the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia, then a private museum in a beaux arts mansion with arguably the best collection of post-Impressionist art in the world. Albert Barnes was a brilliant and eccentric collector, who abruptly closed his museum to the public and converted it to a private school when his first groundbreaking collection was attacked by critics. Even at the time of her visit, Barbara had an inkling that she might write a novel about these artists and the man, and thirty-five years later, she finally has. The Collector’s Apprentice fictionalizes Barnes and his fascinating assistant, Violette de Mazia, collapses time, adds love triangles—one with Henri Matisse—and creates a possible murder. “If you can put The Collector’s Apprentice down, you’re made of stronger stuff than I am,” writes bestselling author Jacquelyn Mitchard.
Shapiro earned a Ph.D. in sociology, specializing in deviant behavior—a good background for a novelist, she points out. She has taught sociology at Tufts University and creative writing at Northeastern University. She is the author of five previous thrillers and The Big Squeeze, a nonfiction book about reducing the pressures of family and work. She has visited over one hundred cities to publicize her books and has spoken at libraries, women’s clubs, art museums, and colleges and universities from coast to coast.