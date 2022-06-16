We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Website Social Media Icon Follow on Twitter Follow on Instgram

Speaker Bio

Alex Budak believes everyone has the potential to lead positive change. As a social entrepreneur, UC Berkeley faculty member, and author of Becoming a Changemaker, he dedicates his life to helping people from all walks of life become changemakers.

 

He co-founded StartSomeGood.com, a platform that breaks down the barriers that prevent people from enacting change. StartSomeGood.com has now helped over 1,000 changemakers in 50 countries raise over $12 million to catalyze new initiatives. He previously ran Sweden’s leading social innovation incubator, Reach for Change, and worked at Change.org.

 

At UC Berkeley Haas, he puts his heart and soul into teaching students and executives from around the globe the mindset, leadership skills and action steps required to become changemakers. He also serves as Executive Director of the Berkeley Haas Global Access Program and as a Faculty Director for UC Berkeley Executive Education programs.

 

One of Haas’ highest-rated teaching faculty, he has given lectures on changemaking, entrepreneurship, and leadership in venues ranging from Ukraine to Cambodia, LA to the Arctic Circle, and at the White House and UN agencies.

 

In fall 2022, Hachette will be publishing his first book, Becoming a Changemaker. Following the same structure as his UC Berkeley courses, the book gives readers everywhere the tools and confidence required to become changemakers.

 

Alex is a graduate of UCLA and Georgetown University and the recipient of UCLA’s Recent Alumnus of the Year Award. He loves travel adventures, attempting new workouts, rooting for the underdog, and most of all spending time with his favorite changemakers: his wife, Rebecca, and their baby son.

Speaking Topics

Becoming a Changemaker

Signature talk, based on his UC Berkeley course and forthcoming book. It covers what it means to be a changemaker today, why our companies and world need changemakers now more than ever, and how people from all walks of life can lead positive change from wherever they are.

 

Developing a Changemaker Mindset

Irrespective of roles or sectors, your career will be defined -- and much of your professional success will be determined -- by your ability to navigate, shape and lead change. Through stories, sharing key academic findings, and experiential exercises, this session provides participants with tangible, actionable skills and approaches for leading change from wherever they are. We will cover topics including resilience, collaboration, trust and how to thrive in highly dynamic environments.

 

Questioning the Status Quo

From racial justice to climate; mental health to digital disruption, the way things have always worked no longer works. In this walk we explore what social science says about the status quo bias, and how people from all walks of life can begin changing norms, systems and attitudes. We’ll learn tools and approaches for leading change, and pull out lessons from case studies of a diverse group of changemakers who have led change by consciously questioning the status quo.

 

We’ll explore why change efforts most commonly fail, and what we, as changemakers, can do to proactively improve our chance of success. We’ll explore how to effectively engage others – even skeptics! -- in our change efforts and how to inspire others towards action through vision and purpose.

 

We explore why “traditional” models of leadership are broken, and what it means to be a leader today. I share how to become an inclusive leader, how to develop psychological safety for yourself and your teams, and how to lead change through networks. Together we challenge existing leadership norms, reflect on the bad leadership we’ve all experienced, and leave inspired to become the leader we all wish we had.

In the News

Booking Info

Alex Budak's speaking engagements are handled by the Hachette Speakers Bureau, a division of Hachette Book Group and an accredited member of the International Association of Speakers Bureaus. Contact us to learn more.