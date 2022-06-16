Alex Budak believes everyone has the potential to lead positive change. As a social entrepreneur, UC Berkeley faculty member, and author of Becoming a Changemaker, he dedicates his life to helping people from all walks of life become changemakers.
He co-founded StartSomeGood.com, a platform that breaks down the barriers that prevent people from enacting change. StartSomeGood.com has now helped over 1,000 changemakers in 50 countries raise over $12 million to catalyze new initiatives. He previously ran Sweden’s leading social innovation incubator, Reach for Change, and worked at Change.org.
At UC Berkeley Haas, he puts his heart and soul into teaching students and executives from around the globe the mindset, leadership skills and action steps required to become changemakers. He also serves as Executive Director of the Berkeley Haas Global Access Program and as a Faculty Director for UC Berkeley Executive Education programs.
One of Haas’ highest-rated teaching faculty, he has given lectures on changemaking, entrepreneurship, and leadership in venues ranging from Ukraine to Cambodia, LA to the Arctic Circle, and at the White House and UN agencies.
In fall 2022, Hachette will be publishing his first book, Becoming a Changemaker. Following the same structure as his UC Berkeley courses, the book gives readers everywhere the tools and confidence required to become changemakers.
Alex is a graduate of UCLA and Georgetown University and the recipient of UCLA’s Recent Alumnus of the Year Award. He loves travel adventures, attempting new workouts, rooting for the underdog, and most of all spending time with his favorite changemakers: his wife, Rebecca, and their baby son.