About Us

Welcome to Hachette Speakers Bureau: the voice of Hachette Book Group authors.

HSB brings speakers from a wide range of expertise in business, leadership, literature, current affairs, social justice, history, parenting, medicine, inspiration, psychology, humor, sports, and many more, into direct contact with audiences looking for knowledge and education, context on current events, and memorable entertainment.

HSB speakers are available for select paid in-person or virtual events, including conferences, keynotes, lecture series, library visits, convocations, First Year Experience events, community reads, school visits, and more. HSB can help you find the perfect speaker for your special event.

Search our website for a speaker who fits your needs or contact us today to discuss your event. We’d love to hear from you!

